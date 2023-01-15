icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2023 15:32
HomeWorld News

Chemical plant destroyed in explosion (VIDEOS)

An unknown number of people were wounded in a blast that leveled the petrochemical facility in China
Chemical plant destroyed in explosion (VIDEOS)
A fire at the Panjin Haoye Chemical Company in Panjin, China, January 15, 2023 ©  Twitter / @mikkulakov

A powerful explosion rocked a chemical plant in the Chinese city of Panjin on Sunday, China Daily reported. Videos shared on social media have captured the extent of the devastation.

The blast occurred as maintenance was being carried out on an alkylation facility at the Panjin Haoye Chemical Company early Sunday afternoon. Alkylation is a process by which high-octane motor fuel is refined from lower-quality oil byproducts.

Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene, and an unknown number of wounded were taken to the hospital, the Chinese news outlet said.

Videos of the blast site were shared on social media. They show a large section of the plant reduced to rubble, with smoke and flames towering over the ruined facility.

According to its website, the Panjin Haoye Chemical Company makes automobile fuel, solvents, domestic gas, sulfur, and methanol, as well as other chemical products. It employs around 600 people and has an annual turnover of $2.6 billion. 

Situated in the coastal province of Liaoning, Panjin is home to several large-scale petrochemical plants, including a $10 billion refinery currently under construction by Saudi Aramco and two Chinese firms.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies