Passenger aircraft crashes in Nepal (VIDEO)

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane with 68 passengers and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal during a domestic flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara on Sunday.

A video posted on social media appears to show the jet flying at low altitude moments before the tragedy.

Some immediate reports said that all people on board were feared dead. However, Gurudatta Dhakal, a local official, later told AFP that there were survivors.

“We have recovered 29 bodies so far and (we) have also sent some survivors to the hospital for treatment,” Dhakal said.

Jagannath Niroula, a spokesman for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, meanwhile, was quoted by Reuters as saying that at least 40 people were killed. Six children were among the passengers, the Kathmandu Post said.

According to reports, the plane crashed while trying to land at Pokhara International Airport amid inclement weather conditions.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has convened an emergency government meeting to coordinate the rescue efforts. All flights from the Pokhara airport have been suspended.