icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2023 20:44
HomeWorld News

Explosion hits Baltic gas pipeline

A village was reportedly evacuated after the northern Lithuanian line blew up
Explosion hits Baltic gas pipeline
A view of a burning gas pipeline near Pasvalys, Lithuania, January 13, 2022 ©  Twitter / @TheHumanFund5

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia exploded on Friday, causing a fireball visible for 17 kilometers. Lithuania’s gas grid operator is investigating the blast, and foul play is not suspected.

The explosion took place along a section of pipeline in Lithuania’s Pasvalys region, grid operator Amber Grid said in a statement. The blast severed one of two parallel lines. The company said it immediately shut off the flow of gas after the incident, adding that supply to residents of Pasvalys would resume through the undamaged line.

Fire crews were dispatched to put out the blaze, but their efforts were hampered as the remaining gas in the line continued to burn off. Flames shot to a height of around 50 meters (160 feet), and were visible from 17 kilometers (11 miles) away, Lithuania’s Delfi news site reported.

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said that the nearby village of Valakeliai was evacuated by police as a precaution, with its roughly 250 residents asked to leave their homes.

Amber Grid Director Nemunas Biknius told Delfi that an investigation will begin as soon as the fire is extinguished. He added that the company has thus far seen no evidence of a “malicious event,” but will nevertheless examine the possibility.

The pipeline transports gas to Lithuania’s northern regions and on into Latvia. No supply issues were reported on the Latvian side, Energy Minister Raimonds Cudars said.



Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
The artistry and philosophy of hockey, with Igor Larionov
0:00
22:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies