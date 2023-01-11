icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 15:13
HomeWorld News

Switzerland blocks military shipments to Ukraine – EU member

Citing its neutrality, the Alpine nation has repeatedly refused to allow the re-export of arms to Kiev, according to Madrid
Switzerland blocks military shipments to Ukraine – EU member
Spain's Minister of Defense Margarita Robles. ©  Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

Switzerland is vetoing the delivery of certain Swiss-made war materials from Madrid to Kiev, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday. However, she did not provide further details as to what equipment would apply to the ban, local media reported.

Speaking at a meeting of Spanish ambassadors, Robles reiterated that Madrid would continue to send military equipment to Ukraine to help it in its fight against Russia. However, responding to a question asked by the nation’s envoy to Bern, she stated that Switzerland was reluctant to greenlight shipments that require the approval of the Alpine nation.

“We understand, respect and accept neutrality, but we need some authorization for [sending] material from Switzerland, which it is not giving to us at this time,” she said, as cited by El Mundo daily. 

The minister also explained the nation’s push to increase defense spending, arguing that the Ukraine conflict had shown that Spain lives in a situation of “absolute insecurity.”

“Today, a missile can fly from Moscow to Madrid,” she claimed.

Switzerland joins latest EU sanctions against Russia READ MORE: Switzerland joins latest EU sanctions against Russia

The principle of neutrality has been the cornerstone of Switzerland’s foreign policy for centuries now. It means that Bern cannot get involved in a conflict and cannot support any side militarily.

In line with these policies, in November, the Alpine nation rejected Germany’s bid to allow the re-export of Swiss-made 35mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine. In June, Bern also turned down Denmark’s request to provide Ukraine with 22 Swiss-made Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles.

However, that same month, the nation’s authorities said shipments of military equipment containing Swiss-made parts to European armaments companies “should remain possible,” even if they may end up in Ukraine.

Despite Switzerland’s adamant stance on weapons exports, it has joined the sanctions the West has imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, prompting an outcry from Moscow. Last summer, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the Alpine country “had lost its neutrality,” which makes it unfit to act as a mediator representing Ukraine’s diplomatic interests in Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev’s fascist
0:00
24:50
Trans surgery regrets
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies