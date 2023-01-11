Software glitch affects all US flights – FAA

Planes were reportedly grounded across the country

A software glitch in the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system used to send essential information to aircraft has reportedly forced the regulator to ground all flights across the US.

The issue affected the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM) on Wednesday morning, the FRA said in a statement. This is used to communicate crucial data to air traffic control.

The regulator said the mishap was affecting all flights across the US and that its technical staff were performing validation checks and trying to reboot the system, but offered no indication of how long it would take.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

A source cited by NBC News said all flights in the country had been grounded due to the incident. US media said over 700 planes were affected.