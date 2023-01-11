icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 07:37
World News

Several injured in knife attack at Paris train station

The attacker was “neutralized” by police, the Interior Minister says
FILE PHOTO: Gare du Nord train station in Paris. ©  AFP / Eric Piermont

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare du Nord train station in central Paris on Wednesday morning, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

The suspect was “quickly neutralized” by police, Darmanin wrote on Twitter, praising the officers for their “effective and courageous response.”

Six people suffered minor injuries in the attack and were provided medical care on site, according to BFTV.

France Bleu has revealed more details of the incident, saying that the suspect, who reportedly spoke Arabic, began indiscriminately stabbing people at the station.

Police quickly arrived at the scene, and shots were fired after the man tried to assault one of the officers. The suspect was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the outlet.

Railway operator TER Hauts-de-France said the incident at Gare du Nord has led to disruptions in train schedules.

