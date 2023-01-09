icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2023 09:25
HomeWorld News

Beijing deploys troops near Taiwan

The joint combat strike drills are intended to discourage separatism, according to Chinese officials
Beijing deploys troops near Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy personnel stand under maritime signal flags. ©  Felix Wong / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

China has announced a military exercise near Taiwan on the eve of visits by German and Lithuanian lawmakers to the self-governed island. The drill has been described as countering “separatist forces.”

The training exercise was announced on Sunday by Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He said it would involve sea and airspace maneuvers around Taiwan, focusing on land strikes and amphibious assault action.

The exercise was “designed to test the joint combat capabilities of the troops and resolutely counteract the provocative actions of external forces and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists,” a statement said.

Taiwan is a Chinese island that served as the last bastion of nationalist forces during the 1940s civil war. It is self-governed, but is recognized as part of China by most nations.

The island’s military reported detecting at least four PLA ships on Monday, along with scores of military aircraft in the Taiwan Strait. It said Taiwan’s naval, aerial and ground assets were monitoring the situation and were ready to respond.

This non-profit organization is influencing US scholars on behalf of Taiwan
Read more
This non-profit organization is influencing US scholars on behalf of Taiwan

The exercise comes amid a visit to Taiwan by a delegation of German MPs from the Free Democratic Party, which is part of the country’s ruling coalition. The group is being led by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chair of the Bundestag Defense Committee, and Johannes Vogel, a deputy chair of the party.

During their four-day trip, they will meet a number of top Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang, and Wellington Koo, the chair of Taiwan’s national security council, the administration’s foreign affairs office reported. The visit is one of several by foreign MPs scheduled for this week, according to Taiwan’s diplomats.

Separately, a delegation from Lithuania headed by Laurynas Kasciunas, the chair of its parliamentary National Security and Defense Committee, arrived on the island on Monday. Another group of lawmakers came on Sunday from Paraguay, led by Carlos María Lopez, the president of the national parliament.

Beijing considers any treatment of Taiwan as a sovereign nation, including formal visits by foreign officials, as undermining the ‘One China’ policy that outlines its claim to the island. Chinese officials have accused Washington of deliberately eroding the long-standing arrangement.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US-OPEC relations souring
0:00
26:20
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies