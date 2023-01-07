icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 10:30
HomeWorld News

Twitter reinstates key ‘Russiagate’ figure

Trump adviser Michael Flynn was banned in 2021 over the January 6 US Capitol riot
Twitter reinstates key ‘Russiagate’ figure
Michael Flynn speaks at an event in Brunswick, Ohio, US, 2022. ©  Dustin Franz / Getty Images / AFP

Former US President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser and one of the key figures in the ‘Russiagate’ controversy, Michael Flynn, was reinstated on Friday on Twitter after a two-year ban. The move comes as part of an online amnesty launched last year by the platform's new owner Elon Musk, who promised more transparency and an overhaul of a number of policies.

Flynn was banned from Twitter shortly after a group of Trump supporters stormed and briefly overran the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Trump and several of his allies were also kicked off the platform following the same incident. The former president’s account was restored late last year after Musk took over Twitter.

“I want to personally thank Elon Musk for all he is doing to help protect our basic human rights, especially our freedom of speech,” Flynn wrote in his first tweet after his account has been restored. “And thanks for allowing me back on Twitter. To all who offered their strong voices of support to bring me back, thank you!” 

Twitter announces decision on political ads
Read more
Twitter announces decision on political ads

Trump appointed Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general, to serve as his adviser shortly after assuming the presidency in January 2017. However, Flynn resigned less than a month later after being accused of misleading officials over a phone conversation he had with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US at the time. The controversy occurred during the wider allegations that the Trump campaign had colluded with Moscow in order to win the election. Trump strongly denied this, accusing Democrats of staging a “witch hunt.” 

In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his phone call with Kislyak. He later withdrew his guilty plea and accused the government of trying to frame him. The Justice Department eventually dropped the charges against Flynn in 2020, and Trump pardoned him for any wrongdoing the same year.

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
Tiktok whistleblower
0:00
23:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies