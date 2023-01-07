icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 04:49
US House fails to elect speaker despite 14 attempts

California Republican Kevin McCarthy was just one vote away from the position
US House fails to elect speaker despite 14 attempts
Rep. Kevin McCarthy reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber, Washington, January 6, 2023 ©  AP / Alex Brandon

The US House of Representatives has again failed to appoint a new speaker following its fourteenth consecutive attempt. A lone Republican continued to stand in the way of Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, leaving the chamber without a presiding officer.

While McCarthy was able to gain the support of 14 rival GOP members who had backed alternative candidates in previous votes, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz cast the deciding ballot on Friday’s final vote, again leaving McCarthy without a majority. He requires 217 votes to take the speaker role. 

The California lawmaker has faced major opposition from a group of insurgent Republicans this week, led by Gaetz and the pro-Trump Freedom Caucus, who say McCarthy is too willing to capitulate to Democrats and represents years of bad policy-making by the GOP.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

