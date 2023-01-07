US House fails to elect speaker despite 14 attempts

California Republican Kevin McCarthy was just one vote away from the position

The US House of Representatives has again failed to appoint a new speaker following its fourteenth consecutive attempt. A lone Republican continued to stand in the way of Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, leaving the chamber without a presiding officer.

While McCarthy was able to gain the support of 14 rival GOP members who had backed alternative candidates in previous votes, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz cast the deciding ballot on Friday’s final vote, again leaving McCarthy without a majority. He requires 217 votes to take the speaker role.

The California lawmaker has faced major opposition from a group of insurgent Republicans this week, led by Gaetz and the pro-Trump Freedom Caucus, who say McCarthy is too willing to capitulate to Democrats and represents years of bad policy-making by the GOP.

