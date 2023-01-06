icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2023 16:08
HomeWorld News

China to lose most populous country’s title this year – UN

India is set to take the lead by April
China to lose most populous country’s title this year – UN
©  Getty Images / Anindito Mukherjee

India will become the world’s most populous country by April 14, reaching 1.43 billion and overtaking China earlier than previously expected, according to UN data. The country’s population, currently over 1.4 billion, is expected to continue to grow to 1.7 billion in 2064 before it starts to decline.

The UN has repeatedly moved up its estimate of when India will overtake its northern neighbor in population. As recently as 2019, it was not expected to happen until 2027. It will be the first time in 300 years China is not the population leader.

While India has been growing at a rate of 2% since the second half of the 20th century, China’s growth rate shrunk by nearly half to 1.1% between 1973 and 1983 and never recovered, in large part because of government policies limiting families to one child. While Chinese families are now free to have as many children as they like, the average family size remains at 1.3. 

India’s GDP to double over next decade – economist
Read more
India’s GDP to double over next decade – economist

Thus India surpassing China as the most populous country is not because the former’s own birth rate is surging – it has actually declined from an average of 5.7 births per woman in 1950 to just two births per woman in 2022 – but because it is declining more slowly than China’s.

India’s economy is also growing. Recently surpassing its former metropolis Britain as the fifth largest in the world, it is expected to reach number three by 2029, according to the State Bank of India. The country is also predicted to provide more than a sixth of the increase in the world’s working-age population between now and 2050. 

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies