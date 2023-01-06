icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2023 06:05
Hillary Clinton gets new job

The former top US diplomat said she is “thrilled” to influence the “next generation of policy leaders” at a prestigious university
FILE PHOTO: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at an event in New York, November 28, 2022. ©  AP / Seth Wenig

Former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been hired as a professor at Columbia University in New York, where she will instruct students on public affairs and global politics following a long career in government. 

The university’s president, Lee C. Bollinger, announced the decision on Thursday, saying the former politician would be appointed “professor of practice” at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs beginning in February. 

Her work will cover “a variety of major initiatives, especially those focusing on global politics and policy and on supporting female leaders,” Bollinger added, also noting she will serve as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, with a focus on “renewing democracy and advancing efforts for effective engagement of women and youth.”

Clinton herself later commented on the appointments in a social media post, hailing the university for “helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges” and for its “commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders.”

“Thrilled to join the community,” she said.

Serving as secretary of state between 2009 and 2013 under then-President Barack Obama, Clinton previously represented New York as a US senator, and was first lady to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. A longtime Democrat, she adopted a number of hawkish positions during her time in office, including strong advocacy for the 2011 overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, whose murder at the hands of US-backed rebels helped to plunge the country into chaos and violence that has continued to this day.

After losing to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential contest, Clinton was among the most vocal proponents of the discredited ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory, which alleged that Moscow colluded with Trump to hijack the election using ‘fake news’ and social media trolls. She remains a harsh critic of the former president, and continues to insist the race was stolen from her.

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow's 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
