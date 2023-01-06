icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2023 02:54
HomeWorld News

Pentagon touts ‘tank killers’ for Ukraine

The latest “lethal aid” falls short of Kiev’s demands for more powerful weapons
Pentagon touts ‘tank killers’ for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: US Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles arrive in Lithuania, October 21, 2019 ©  AP / Mindaugas Kulbis

The US government is set to supply Ukraine with a number of armored personnel carriers in an upcoming aid package, described as “tank-killers” by a senior military official. The move follows reports that Washington is still refusing to consider heavier armor for Kiev, despite its repeated requests for the Abrams main battle tank.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder announced the latest aid on Thursday, telling reporters that Kiev will receive an unspecified number of Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as training and maintenance support for the armored troop carriers. 

“It is obviously an armored capability that can transport mechanized infantry into battle in support of both offensive and defensive operations, providing a level of firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield,” Ryder said, adding “It’s not a tank, but it’s a tank-killer.”

The weapons package will include up to 50 Bradleys and other gear, according to two unnamed officials cited by Reuters, which noted that more details would come on Friday.

US won’t fulfill Ukrainian request – WaPo READ MORE: US won’t fulfill Ukrainian request – WaPo

Ryder declined to offer a timeframe for when the vehicles might reach the battlefield, nor how long it would take to train local soldiers to use them. Though Washington has approved more than $21 billion in direct military aid since the conflict in Ukraine kicked off last February, it is unclear how much of that weaponry has arrived to the country or is actually in service due to lengthy delivery schedules. 

Kiev has clamored for increasingly heavy weapons throughout the conflict, specifically requesting the M1 Abrams main battle tank in a Christmas 'wish list’ shared by a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky last month. However, US officials continue to rule out the 60-ton tank, with an unnamed government staffer telling the Washington Post they are unsuitable for Ukrainian forces due to their tendency to break down and heavy fuel consumption.

US, Germany confirm new heavy weaponry for Ukraine READ MORE: US, Germany confirm new heavy weaponry for Ukraine

Instead, Washington and some Western allies, including Germany and France, have offered lighter armor, with Paris recently agreeing to send several aging AMX-10 armored fighting vehicles and Berlin announcing future shipments of the comparable Marder vehicle. All three countries have rebuffed requests for heavy tanks.

Developed in the 1980s to contend with Soviet BMP fighting vehicles, the Bradley was designed to transport and provide cover for infantry, coming in several different variants. While the Pentagon did not specify the model that will be shipped to Ukraine, the M3 Bradley is typically operated by a three-man crew, and has extra space for scout troops and BGM-71 TOW missiles, an anti-tank weapon.

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies