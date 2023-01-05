icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jan, 2023 18:30
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong drops controversial pet ban

The city outlawed the import of hamsters and other small mammals last year over Covid-19 concerns
Hong Kong drops controversial pet ban
©  AFP / Bertha Wong

Hong Kong is set to repeal a year-long ban on importing hamsters for sale later this month. While the foreign pets will require a negative Covid-19 test before they can be sold, those who test positive will merely be quarantined “until the test result is satisfactory.”

The move was announced by a spokesman for the city’s Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department in a statement on Wednesday. The testing is necessary, the official said, because studies have proven the rodents are not just susceptible to the virus, but that they can easily pass it on to humans.

Foreign hamsters — along with all other small mammals of overseas origin — were banned last January after nearly a dozen hamsters imported from the Netherlands were found to be infected with the Delta variant. The variant had not been seen in humans for months and was believed to have left the city until a 23-year-old worker at Little Boss pet shop tested positive and allegedly infected a customer.

‘Zero Covid’ city scraps most pandemic restrictions
Read more
‘Zero Covid’ city scraps most pandemic restrictions

Officials ended up culling 2,500 of the furry creatures, plus a few rabbits and chinchillas, in response to the discovery, which happened while Hong Kong was attempting to implement a strict Zero Covid strategy. Residents were also ordered to turn in their pet hamsters for testing, but only 113 families reportedly did so, and just one of those pets tested positive for the virus. 

While hamsters remained banned as the panic faded, pet stores were allowed to resume importing non-hamster mammals in May.

The reversal of the hamster ban comes amid a wider opening-up for Hong Kong, which has lifted hotel quarantines, bar and restaurant bans, and PCR test requirements for new arrivals. However, it reportedly plans to retain its mask mandate, citing concern about influenza as well as Covid-19. Travel to and from mainland China is expected to re-open later this week as Beijing rolls back its own Zero-Covid policies. 

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies