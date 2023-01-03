icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2023 07:58
HomeWorld News

Ex-NATO chief lands in Taiwan

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is set to meet with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen
Ex-NATO chief lands in Taiwan
Former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks at an event in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 2022. ©  Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, where he will meet with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen. The trip takes place amid a row between Beijing and Washington, which accuse each other of stoking tensions in the region.

Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister who led NATO between 2009 and 2014, was greeted on arrival by Vincent Yao, Taipei’s top official responsible for European affairs.

He is also scheduled to meet with Vice President Lai Ching-te and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, according to the island’s Foreign Ministry.

Rasmussen founded the Alliance of Democracies (AoD) think tank in 2017. “The visit will focus on support from the democratic world for Taiwan and closer EU-Taiwan relations,” the group said in a statement on its website.

Beijing considers Taiwan, which has had a separate government since the late 1940s, part of its territory and strongly opposes any forms of diplomatic recognition of Taipei.

In August, China protested over the visit of US House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and responded by launching combined military exercises around the island. The US and the Taiwanese government, in turn, have accused Beijing of coercive behavior.

China accuses US of ‘slander and hype’ over air incident
Read more
China accuses US of ‘slander and hype’ over air incident

Last Friday, the US and China accused each other of reckless maneuvers in the South China Sea. The US Indo-Pacific Command reported that a Chinese J-11 jet fighter flew dangerously close to its RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. Beijing, meanwhile, claimed that the US plane was responsible for the incident.

Denmark follows the ‘One-China policy’, refraining from formally recognizing Taiwan as an independent state. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on December 30 that the government does not interfere in the travel plans of former politicians. “Such visits do not change the fact that it is the government that leads the country’s foreign policy,” the minister said. “Denmark has good trade relations with Taiwan, but, at the same time, our One-China policy is firm.”

In an interview with Newsweek magazine in October, the former NATO chief suggested that “Russia’s attack against Ukraine has postponed the timing of a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.” China has repeatedly stated that it would prefer “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, but has warned that it still reserves “other options.”

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies