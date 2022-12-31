icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2022 17:30
HomeWorld News

Former UK PM suggested bringing Putin into the Western fold

Tony Blair described the Russian leader as a ‘patriot’ and wanted to give him a place at the ‘top table’ of nations
Former UK PM suggested bringing Putin into the Western fold
©  Getty Images / Peter Macdiarmid

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair believed Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to embrace Western values and allowed “a position on the top table” after he was elected in 2000, papers released by the National Archives on Friday reveal.

Blair reportedly described Putin as “a Russian patriot, acutely aware that Russia had lost its respect in the world” in a meeting with then-US vice president Dick Cheney in 2001, likening his mindset to that of “a Russian de Gaulle” while cautioning against any further comparison with the French leader.

While acknowledging Putin’s “low approval rating in the US,” the Labour politician told Cheney he thought it best to “encourage Putin to reach for Western attitudes as well as the Western economic model.”

Era of Western dominance ending – Tony Blair
Read more
Era of Western dominance ending – Tony Blair

Blair’s cabinet was not so convinced, according to a briefing note included in the archives, which complained about “the Russian intelligence effort against British targets” continuing “at Cold War levels.

Despite reassuring Blair that he did not want to be considered “anti-NATO,” Putin was nevertheless attempting “to try to post active and hostile officers to work against British interests worldwide,” the author of the memo claimed. 

Like his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, Putin had expressed interest in joining NATO, even allegedly asking its director outright when they planned to “invite us to join NATO” in 2000. Meetings on the subject of Russia’s possible accession to NATO had been taking place for years under Yeltsin, and Putin himself declared it was “hard for me to visualize NATO as an enemy” shortly before his election victory in 2000.

But while officials in some NATO countries embraced the idea of Russia as a member, many more didn’t, and the bloc’s eastward expansion in the early 2000s along with Western-backed uprisings in former Soviet territories eventually convinced Putin a partnership was not in the cards.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023 FEATURE
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023 FEATURE
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Chilling’: US Emboldened by Russia-Ukraine War to Confront China – Prof. Samuel Moyn
0:00
29:5
Uber Whistelblower
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies