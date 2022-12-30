icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 18:47
HomeWorld News

Seven killed in restaurant blast in Türkiye

The incident was caused by a natural gas explosion, preliminary data indicates
Seven killed in restaurant blast in Türkiye
An aerial view of the site of the restaurant blast in Nazilli district of Aydin, Turkiye on December 30, 2022. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Mehmet Ali Cintosun

A major blast at a restaurant in the Turkish Aegean city of Aydin on Friday left at least seven people dead and another five injured.

The incident took place in the restaurant’s kitchen due to a gas pipe leak, local media reported, citing the authorities. Images circulating online show the two-story building having been badly damaged by the explosion, with its windows shattered and the facade charred. 

One of the people wounded remains in critical condition after the blast. Two of those injured reportedly were hurt after jumping out of the window from the restaurant’s upper floor.

The governor of Aydin, Huseyin Aksoy, arrived at the scene to inspect the ruins of the restaurant and meet with its owners and emergency workers. 

“Today… as a result of an explosion that occurred during a [gas] tube change, we have five people injured, including one seriously. Unfortunately, seven of our citizens lost their lives. Currently, our firefighters have taken the bodies from here and transferred them to the hospital,” the governor said in a statement after the visit. The city has announced a period of mourning over the blast and has canceled all public events.

Ten unnamed individuals, including restaurant workers and employees of the company that supplied gas pipes to the establishment, have been taken into custody, according to the provincial prosecutor's office.

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies