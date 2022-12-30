Seven killed in restaurant blast in Türkiye

The incident was caused by a natural gas explosion, preliminary data indicates

A major blast at a restaurant in the Turkish Aegean city of Aydin on Friday left at least seven people dead and another five injured.

The incident took place in the restaurant’s kitchen due to a gas pipe leak, local media reported, citing the authorities. Images circulating online show the two-story building having been badly damaged by the explosion, with its windows shattered and the facade charred.

One of the people wounded remains in critical condition after the blast. Two of those injured reportedly were hurt after jumping out of the window from the restaurant’s upper floor.

Valimiz Sayın Hüseyin Aksoy, Nazilli İlçesinde tüp patlamasından dolayı zarar gören iş yerinde incelemelerde bulunarak yetkililerden bilgi aldı.Ayrıca Sayın Valimiz, Nazilli halkına ve esnafına geçmiş olsun dileklerinde bulundu. pic.twitter.com/qDUSoumk7C — T.C. Aydın Valiliği (@AydinValiligi) December 30, 2022

The governor of Aydin, Huseyin Aksoy, arrived at the scene to inspect the ruins of the restaurant and meet with its owners and emergency workers.

“Today… as a result of an explosion that occurred during a [gas] tube change, we have five people injured, including one seriously. Unfortunately, seven of our citizens lost their lives. Currently, our firefighters have taken the bodies from here and transferred them to the hospital,” the governor said in a statement after the visit. The city has announced a period of mourning over the blast and has canceled all public events.

Ten unnamed individuals, including restaurant workers and employees of the company that supplied gas pipes to the establishment, have been taken into custody, according to the provincial prosecutor's office.