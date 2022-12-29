icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Dec, 2022 21:32
HomeWorld News

Italy urges EU to push back against US law – media

PM Giorgia Meloni says the bloc must protect key industries as Washington undermines economic competitiveness
Italy urges EU to push back against US law – media
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to reporters at her end-of-year press briefing on Thursday in Rome. ©  Italian Government Presidency of the Council of Ministers;  Creative Commons license

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for the European Union to become more economically independent in the wake of a new US law that puts the bloc’s manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Speaking at her year-end press briefing in Rome, Meloni urged the EU to build its own supply chains for key industries in response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a $360 billion spending bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in August, according to the media outlet. The bloc also must revise its rules on state aid to manufacturers and strengthen oversight of supply chains for such industries as computer chips, carmakers and alternative energy, Meloni reportedly said. 

The US legislation provided for a spending binge on alternative energy infrastructure, including tax breaks for manufacturers in the sector. It weighted subsidies for electric vehicles to domestically produced models and batteries. EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have criticized the law, warning that it may “fragment the West.”

Meloni has argued that the IRA discriminates against European companies. Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti warned earlier this month that some companies are already considering moving factories to the US, which would be “a disaster.”

US climate law risks ‘fragmenting the west’ – Macron READ MORE: US climate law risks ‘fragmenting the west’ – Macron

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested this month that the EU should respond to the IRA by providing funding to companies in need and giving member states more latitude to invest in their own manufacturers. The controversy comes at a time when European economies are already being undermined by energy shortages and other effects of US-led sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Commenting on the matter earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “today, the EU’s main partner, the US, is pursuing policies leading directly to the de-industrialization of Europe.

Meloni told reporters that she will seek a meeting with representatives of California-based chipmaker Intel to discuss possible incentives for a new plant in Italy, a development that she considers “highly strategic.”

READ MORE: Putin accuses EU of being a doormat for US

 

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
One murder away from hunger
0:00
26:41
CrossTalk: Assessing 2022
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies