icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2022 18:54
HomeWorld News

Nazi concentration camp secretary appeals conviction

Irmgard Furchner was found guilty last week of being an accessory to the murder of more than 10,000 people
Nazi concentration camp secretary appeals conviction
Irmgard Furchner appears in court for the verdict in her trial in Itzehoe, Germany, December 20, 2022 ©  AP / Christian Charisius

A 97-year-old German woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has appealed her recent conviction. Irmgard Furchner, who was a teenager when she worked at the Stutthof camp, was given a two-year suspended sentence for aiding in the deaths of thousands of prisoners.

The appeal to Germany’s Federal Court of Justice was filed by Furchner’s lawyer and backed by another attorney, according to a statement by the Itzehoe state court on Wednesday.

Furchner was found guilty last week of being an accessory to the killing of 10,505 people and the attempted murder of five others during her time working as a civilian typist at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1943 to 1945, while she was 18-19 years old.

She was tried before a juvenile court due to her age at the time of the crimes, and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Verdict delivered in trial of 97-year-old German Nazi
Read more
Verdict delivered in trial of 97-year-old German Nazi

Furchner’s lawyers argued that her knowledge of the killings that took place at Stutthof – which was located on occupied Polish territory near the city of Gdansk – could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. However, presiding Judge Dominik Gross declared that it was “simply beyond all imagination” that Furchner could have been unaware of what was happening in the camp.

Although Furchner did not directly participate in any of the murders, a German legal precedent allows anyone who worked at a Nazi concentration camp to be prosecuted as an accessory to the murders committed there.

The Stutthof camp operated from September 1939 to May 1945, with an estimated 65,000 inmates dying from malnutrition, untreated diseases, unbearable working conditions, abuse, and executions during that time.

Although nearly a century old, Furcher is not the oldest person to be convicted for participation in the Holocaust. A 101-year-old former SS guard reportedly became the oldest Nazi criminal ever to be found guilty when he was sentenced to five years in prison in June for aiding more than 3,500 murders at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Assessing 2022
0:00
25:10
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies