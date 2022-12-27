UK commentator’s Twitter blanked after mystery hack

The profanities at the British royal family were posted on Piers Morgan’s account under someone else’s control

British media personality Piers Morgan’s official Twitter account has been blanked after hackers calling themselves the “chuckling squad” spent over an hour posting obscenities on Tuesday.

Posting under Morgan’s account - which was renamed several times, to “lol” and “PIERS C**T” among other aliases - the hackers lobbed profanities at the British royal family (“f**k the queen”), former PM Boris Johnson (“get a f**king haircut you ugly bum”) and pop star Ed Sheeran (“you ginger f**ker”).

Some messages appeared to suggest the hackers hailed from Somalia, while in others they tantalized followers with the possibility of revealing Morgan’s private DMs with celebrities. One post erroneously claimed social media influencer Andrew Tate had been “found shot dead in Dubai.”

Screen recording I did of all the tweets from Piers Morgan hacked account to his 8.3million followers at 4am this Morning, went on for a good hour! 😱 pic.twitter.com/xnDu0f8J2i — Tom Flynn (@tomflynn_photo) December 27, 2022

Their handiwork was finally scrubbed about an hour after the account was taken over, and Morgan’s TV show account “Piers Morgan Uncensored” informed Twitter CEO Elon Musk that its host had been hacked. “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?” the account asked.

Morgan reportedly became the highest-paid journalist in the UK in January upon signing a £50 million deal with News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch to write columns for the New York Post and the Sun and anchor his show “Uncensored” on TalkTV.

The commentator is no stranger to controversy, regularly lashing out at high-profile figures like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose recent Netflix documentary he referred to as a “whine-a-thon,” and polarizing his audience with his rigid stance on Covid-19 regulations.