Trump hails ‘mentally disabled Democrat’ in Xmas greetings

Former US president lashed out at his perceived enemies in a traditional “congratulation”

Donald Trump, the 45th US President, has wished a merry Christmas to his detractors, apparently calling his successor, Joe Biden, “mentally disabled” and claiming psychic powers for himself.

Trump has a long-standing tradition of sending public Christmas and New Year congratulations to those he calls “enemies” and “haters,” though over the four years of his presidency those messages became more targeted. The latest semi-attack was published on Christmas Eve on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special ‘Prosecutor’ who, together with his wife and family, HATES ‘Trump’ more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!” he wrote.

The former president was apparently referring to some recent political news in the US. It included new revelations from so-called Twitter files reporting on the FBI’s role in policing speech on Twitter. Among other things, the bureau reimbursed millions of dollars that the platform spent to process requests from the US government to consider suppression of tweets and accounts that federal agencies considered problematic.

The special prosecutor Trump was apparently referring to is Special Counsel Jack Smith. US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations relating to the former president.

Trump and his supporters previously claimed that Smith may be biased because his wife, filmmaker Katy Chevigny, co-produced the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming – getting an Emmy nomination for her contribution – and donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. She and Smith married in 2011.

Last week, the Democrat-dominated House select committee on the Capitol Hill riot released its final report. The document stated that Trump was responsible for the actions of his supporters, who broke into the building on January 6 last year.

The lawmakers recommended barring Trump from holding federal or state office and prosecuting him for alleged crimes relating to the riot. He announced his intention to run for president in 2024 in November and may run against Biden for a second time, if he secures the GOP nomination.