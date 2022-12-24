icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2022 20:33
Over a dozen dead as ‘bomb cyclone’ hits US

The extreme weather has heavily disrupted traffic and caused massive power outages across the country
Over a dozen dead as 'bomb cyclone' hits US
A car is left on the side of the road due to dangerous road conditions in Seattle, the US on December 23, 2022. ©  AP / The Seattle Times / Kevin Clark

A major winter storm engulfed most of the US on Saturday, disrupting holiday travel and utilities as well as leaving some 1.7 million homes without electricity. At least 16 people have died as temperatures plunged as low as -45C in some parts of the country. 

The storm, described by forecasters as a “bomb cyclone,” has been caused by a collision of warm, moist air coming from the south with cold, dry air from the north.

It has hit from the US east coast, spanning for some 2,000 miles (over 3,200 km) from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the US-Mexico border, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures dropped well below normal ranges, with blizzards, strong winds and flooding observed across the country. At some locations, the temperatures reached outright extreme readings, with -38C reported in Iowa and -45.6C in Montana.

At least 16 deaths across the US have been already attributed to the extreme weather, local media reported citing officials. The majority of the deaths were caused by fatal road accidents in states including Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Ohio.

The storm has caused widespread power outages that have affected around 1.7 million homes. Travel has been heavily affected as well, with more than 7,000 flights delayed and nearly 3,500 outright canceled. The NWS has warned Americans against attempting to travel by car, stating the bad weather has made it “impossible” in certain locations.

“Where blizzard conditions occur, expect periodic whiteouts with near-zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow. Traveling in these conditions will be extremely dangerous, to at times impossible,” the service warned.

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE

