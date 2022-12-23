icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2022 17:08
HomeWorld News

Covid spike in China infected 37 million in one day – Bloomberg

Government health authorities reportedly believe as many as 248 million people have contracted the virus this month
Covid spike in China infected 37 million in one day – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO. ©  ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The latest internal report from China’s top health authority allegedly claims that the ongoing spike in Coronavirus infections in the country may have seen as many as 37 million people contracting the virus in a single day this week, Bloomberg wrote on Friday.

Citing minutes from a meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday as well as persons involved in the discussions, the outlet reported it’s believed that up to 248 million people, or nearly 18% of the country’s total population, have been infected with Covid this month.

The agency also reportedly estimates that more than half of the residents of China's southwest province of Sichuan and the country’s capital Beijing have been infected since the government lifted its zero-Covid restrictions earlier this month.

China’s largest city tells schools to hold classes online READ MORE: China’s largest city tells schools to hold classes online

No information on covid-related deaths was presented at the meeting, according to Bloomberg’s sources, who claim the board did discuss new and much narrower definitions used to count such fatalities. The agency reportedly acknowledged that deaths will inevitably occur as infections continue to spike and has allegedly sent out a warning to all regions to prepare for a surge in severe cases.

It is not clear, however, how exactly the NHC came up with the estimates reported by Bloomberg, as the agency officially claimed only 3,761 new local Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Thursday, while putting the total number of infections this week at 14,285 along with seven deaths.

Obtaining accurate estimates has also been more difficult after Chinese National health authorities stopped announcing asymptomatic cases, after mass testing via a vast network of PCR testing booths was abandoned earlier this month, as most people started using rapid antigen tests at home to determine infection status.

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies