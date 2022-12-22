icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 23:21
HomeWorld News

Marine Corps may drop ‘yes sir’ for gender equity

Prominent critic in Congress warned about the danger of “wokeism” in the services
Marine Corps may drop ‘yes sir’ for gender equity
FILE PHOTO ©  US Marine Corps / Sgt. Reece Lodder

A newly-published study claiming the US Marine Corps would benefit from dropping gendered identifiers like “sir” and “ma’am” for drill instructors was not only “insane” but a waste of the $2 million the USMC paid for it, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Military Personnel Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I hope the Commandant not only rejects the recommendation but also asks for his money back,” wrote Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin wrote. He noted that the Marine Corps “may have problems, but the use of gendered terms at boot camp is not one of them.”

The study, commissioned from the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 and completed in 2022, argues that gendered identifiers risk reminding recruits of negative stereotypes, potentially triggering subconscious biases, while forcing recruits to think about the drill instructor’s gender before their rank – “problematic” in a Marine Corps that is still very much male-centric. The possibility of misgendering the instructor is also listed as a reason to abandon the practice, with the study’s authors warning that this could “unintentionally offend or cause discord.”

The proposed solution – teaching recruits to discard “sir” and “ma’am” in favor of the genderless “drill instructor” – would “underscore the importance of respecting authoritative figures regardless of gender,” the study authors claim, pointing out that half the military has already ditched gender identifiers for training staff anyway.

US Republicans slam ‘woke’ military leadership READ MORE: US Republicans slam ‘woke’ military leadership

Gallagher, himself a Marine veteran, went on to skewer “our military leaders” for denying that “wokeism exists in the military” despite spending millions of taxpayer dollars on “woke projects.”

Last year, a report commissioned by Gallagher and other Republican Armed Services Committee members found that the US Navy has come to focus on "wokeness" and diversity more than winning wars.

“Playing such dumb games in academia or entertainment is one thing, but now we are meddling with the life-or-death business of war-fighting,” the Wisconsin Republican warned. He predicted that if “we keep integrating such woke nonsense into deterrence, then we will see more deterrence failures.”

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies