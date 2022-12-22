icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 13:32
HomeWorld News

New Zealand PM auctions off transcript of hot mic insult

Jacinda Ardern called a liberal opponent “an arrogant prick” in parliament last week
New Zealand PM auctions off transcript of hot mic insult
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview in Wellington, New Zealand, December 8, 2022. ©  AP Photo / Hans Weston

A signed and framed copy of the transcript of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insulting a political opponent on a hot mic was sold at an online auction for NZD$100,100 (US$63,000) on Thursday.

The sale was conducted on the bidding platform Trade Me from an account belonging to David Seymour, the leader of the liberal ACT New Zealand party, whom Ardern called “an arrogant prick” in the country’s parliament last week.

The proceeds from the sale will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Ardern and Seymour collaborated on the auction, with both having signed the official copy of the transcript.

The initial exchange occurred last Tuesday. During a televised question-and-answer session, Seymour asked the prime minister to provide an example of her “making a mistake, apologizing for it properly, and fixing it.”

New Zealand attempts world first on smoking prevention
Read more
New Zealand attempts world first on smoking prevention

A visibly irritated Ardern replied that, although her government did not always have “perfect responses,” she stood by the work of her cabinet. She then moved away from the microphone, but was still heard muttering, “He’s such an arrogant prick.” 

The insult caused a stir in the New Zealand media. According to Seymour, Ardern promptly apologized to him via text message the same day.

She later said in parliament that she would like to formally “withdraw and apologize for those comments, which I won’t repeat.” Seymour accepted the apology.

“Can’t say I expected this… a faux pas with the old mic in parliament has turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” the prime minister wrote on Instagram on Thursday. Seymour and Ardern thanked the bidders and each other for “being a good sport.”

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies