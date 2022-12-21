icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 08:24
Trump’s tax returns to be released

A US House committee voted to make six years of the former president’s financial data public
FILE PHOTO. Former US President Donald Trump. ©  Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Democrat-led US House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday along party lines to make a redacted version of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns available to the public. Documents covering six years of his financial affairs will be released within days.

The committee also published a report detailing its investigation of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Mandatory Audit program and its enforcement under the Trump administration. Democratic chairman Richard Neal described it as “dormant” at the time.

“We anticipated the IRS would expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation yet found no evidence of that,” he said, calling the oversight “a major failure” on the part of the US tax service.

The tax records, spanning from 2015 to 2020, were provided to the committee by the IRS last month after a court battle against the former president. Trump broke decades of political tradition by refusing to release them voluntarily both as a candidate and sitting head of state.

Several Democratic committee members insisted that their decision was about the institution of the presidency rather than Trump personally. But Dwight Evans, a representative for Pennsylvania, compared his committee’s work with that of the House select committee on the Capitol riot. On Monday, it recommended that Trump be charged with crimes related to the events of January 6, 2021.

READ MORE: Trump responds to ‘insurrection’ referrals

Kevin Brady, the ranking Republican member on the Ways and Means Committee, warned ahead of the vote that “Democrats are unleashing a dangerous new political weapon” with ramifications going far beyond Trump. After the vote, he said that the outcome has nothing to do with the stated purpose of reviewing the IRS presidential audit process.

