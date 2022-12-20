icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 16:43
HomeWorld News

US bill takes aim at Iranian officials and their children

The proposed law would prohibit visas for Iranians deemed guilty of “gross violations of human rights” and their families
US bill takes aim at Iranian officials and their children
©  Getty Images / Alexander W Helin

Iranian officials and their families may be banned from entering the US on human rights grounds under a new bill proposed in Congress on Monday. The legislation targets a wide cross-section of senior Iranian officials, including those in the supreme leader’s office, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and law enforcement.

The Revoking Entry Granted to Iranian Mullahs and Elites (REGIME) Act would require the Secretary of State to review whether any Iranian officials who can be credibly linked to a “gross violation of human rights” or “significant corruption” have secured or applied for US visas. 

Those found to be in possession of such visas, along with their family members, will have them revoked, and any applications in process will be spiked.

The bill comes after protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s so-called 'morality police.'

Iran booted from UN commission after US push
Read more
Iran booted from UN commission after US push

In light of the actions of the regime it is particularly unbelievable that Iranian officials and family members are being given visas to come to the US to enjoy the very liberties their own citizens can only imagine,” Rep. Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina) told al-Monitor, which first reported on the bill. 

However, critics of the legislation have questioned whether it is fair to punish the children of officials, while others have pointed out that it is not known how many Iranian officials and their offspring are even seeking entry to the US in the first place, according to al-Monitor.

The legislation uses the State Department’s Section 7031(c) sanction authority to blacklist Iranian targets. Those criteria require “credible evidence” linking the individual to an egregious rights violation like ordering a killing or participating in torture, an unnamed official told al-Monitor. 

Washington already has a policy in place restricting entry by high-ranking Iranians and their families, whose applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis according to a State Department spokesperson.

The US led the charge to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women earlier this month, citing alleged abuses against protesters. Tehran countered that its removal was “entirely illegal” and has accused Washington and its allies of attempting to destabilize the country by fomenting riots and unrest in the guise of legitimate protests. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies