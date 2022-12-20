icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 15:39
HomeWorld News

Mystery disease kills children in Afghanistan – officials

Dozens of people have been infected by the “suspicious” pathogen, Taliban authorities say as cited by local media
Mystery disease kills children in Afghanistan – officials
FILE PHOTO: A Covid-19 patient sits on a bed at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 7, 2022 ©  AP / Hussein Malla

An unknown pathogen has infected more than 80 people and killed two children in the Afghan province of Zabul, Taliban authorities said. The disease causes intense fever and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Taliban public health chief Abdul Hakim Hakimi said that clinics in the Shahjoy district of the province have seen a sharp increase in the numbers of people suffering from the “suspicious” disease in recent weeks, Afghanistan’s Hasht-e Subh Daily reported on Tuesday.

Two patients died of the illness over the last week, the paper added, with TOLONews noting that both were children.

Afghanistan is one of the world’s least developed countries, and its public healthcare system was almost entirely funded by foreign donors until the Taliban seized power following the US withdrawal in 2021. The World Health Organization now considers Afghanistan’s health system “on the brink of collapse,” reporting that fewer than one in five state clinics are still open and diseases like polio are endemic.

READ MORE: UK failed in Afghanistan – watchdog

Zabul Province was previously hit by an unknown disease this summer, with at least 200 people in Shahjoy coming down with cholera-like symptoms in May. Doctors blamed the outbreak on poor hygiene. An outbreak of pertussis, or whooping cough, infected 300 people in Zabul in late November, claiming the lives of two children.



Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies