Israel produces ‘first-ever’ national intelligence estimate report – media

The document reportedly says the world is on the verge of tectonic changes

The Israeli Ministry of Intelligence has prepared a report warning that the world is standing on the precipice of a transition to a new global arrangement, the newspaper Jerusalem Post revealed on Monday. The document is being touted as Israel’s first ever national intelligence estimate report.

The world will soon face “a series of crises striking simultaneously [that] will reorder the planet’s geopolitics, the place of technology, the economic order and a variety of other disciplines from health to energy,” as the newspaper described the content of the document. Among Israel’s advantages, the ministry reportedly listed the county’s newfound energy resilience, thanks to the discovery of large offshore natural gas deposits.

A team of eight experts formulated recommendations on how the Israeli government could steer the nation through the turmoil and pursue its strategic geopolitical goals, the Post said. Israel will need to carefully balance good relations with the US, with ties to Russia and China, which Washington treats as rivals, the experts are said to have warned.

The US accuses the two other nations of undermining the so-called “rules-based order” and wants all of its allies onboard with its strategy for opposing Moscow and Beijing. Israel, despite having a decades-old alliance with Washington, has not been as enthusiastic as some other nations.

China is expected to sign a free trade deal with Israel as soon as this year, a first for the Middle East region. Israel has also declined to impose sweeping economic sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, and has demurred on Kiev’s requests for advanced weapons systems.

The intelligence recommendations were unveiled on Monday during a closed conference attended by senior Israeli defense and intelligence officials, the Jerusalem Post reported. The outlet said former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin commented on Israel’s long-standing conflict with regional archnemesis Iran, stating that Tehran found itself isolated following Israel’s US-brokered reconciliation with some Arab nations.

Intelligence Ministry Director-General Alex Dan said the new intelligence estimate report is focused on a ten-year outlier limit and is different from previous products by his department, which looked 20 years ahead, according to the Post. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern reportedly noted that his office sought to “help shape” the future landscape rather than simply survey it.