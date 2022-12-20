icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 14:19
HomeWorld News

Developed states ‘failed’ Africa on climate change – Zimbabwe

Well-off nations have not presented “ambitious” emission-reduction targets, a senior official told RT’s Africa Now
Developed states ‘failed’ Africa on climate change – Zimbabwe
Washington Zhakata, director of Zimbabwe’s climate change management department, 2022. ©  RT

Many African delegates were disappointed by the results of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which was held in November in Egypt. In the first episode of the new show Africa Now, RT’s Paula Slier explores why this happened and how the promising event came to be described as a failure.

Speaking to officials and journalists, Slier dissects the reasons why people in Africa now feel that they are being treated unfairly by the West when it comes to the effects of global warming.

“Developed countries were supposed to submit their ambitious [emission-reduction] targets. They have not done so,” Washington Zhakata, the head of Zimbabwe’s climate change management department, said on the sidelines of COP27. “Moreover, they failed to meet their obligations under the Kyoto Protocol.”

Most African participants feel like they were being treated unfairly by the industrialized nations, who are chiefly responsible for carbon emissions.

READ MORE: Developing nations demand rich countries pay for climate change

The region is blessed with critical resources needed for a transition to renewable energy, yet millions on the continent remain literally in the dark due to power grid problems.

Watch the new show every Tuesday and Thursday on air, as well as online at RT.com.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies