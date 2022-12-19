icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria reports new Israeli missile attack
19 Dec, 2022 22:45
HomeWorld News

Syria reports new Israeli missile attack

Strike allegedly targeted the Damascus international airport
Syria reports new Israeli missile attack

Multiple missiles have targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital, the state news agency SANA said early on Tuesday, blaming the Israeli military.

A volley of missiles was fired from the occupied Golan Heights, SANA reported citing a military source. The attack happened at 12:30 am local time. Though Syrian air defenses were activated, the attack caused “some material damage” and injured two Syrian soldiers, the agency added. 

Unconfirmed reports from the ground reported explosions at the Damascus International Airport and the nearby town of Sayyida Zaynab, south of Damascus proper.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

