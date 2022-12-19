Syria reports new Israeli missile attack

Strike allegedly targeted the Damascus international airport

Multiple missiles have targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital, the state news agency SANA said early on Tuesday, blaming the Israeli military.

A volley of missiles was fired from the occupied Golan Heights, SANA reported citing a military source. The attack happened at 12:30 am local time. Though Syrian air defenses were activated, the attack caused “some material damage” and injured two Syrian soldiers, the agency added.

Unconfirmed reports from the ground reported explosions at the Damascus International Airport and the nearby town of Sayyida Zaynab, south of Damascus proper.

