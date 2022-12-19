icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria reports new Israeli missile attack
19 Dec, 2022 22:12
HomeWorld News

Over 100 animals found carved into Peruvian desert

The designs are located on the Nazca plain among other manmade structures believed to be over 2,000 years old
Over 100 animals found carved into Peruvian desert
©  Getty Images / Aaron Oberlander

Peruvian and Japanese archaeologists have discovered 168 new designs carved into Peru’s Nazca plain and its surroundings after photographing the site with drones for two years. Unlike the more abstract Nazca Lines, which are only visible from the air, the newly-discovered glyphs can be seen from the ground, lead researcher Masato Sakai of Yamagata University told Reuters on Monday.

The carvings, located about 250 miles south of Lima on Peru’s coast, depict humans, cats, snakes, whales, birds, llamas, alpacas and other creatures and date back more than 2,000 years, according to the researchers. The newfound images measure about 2 to 6 meters in length, while the previously-discovered lines extend as long as 30 miles. 

Since 2004, researchers have found 190 figures in the area, and more are believed to be awaiting discovery. The new depictions will be used in artificial intelligence-based surveys to help preserve as-yet-undiscovered carvings, which are in danger of destruction “due to the recent expansion of mining-related workshops in the archaeological park,” according to Sakai.

READ MORE: Peru plunges into political chaos after president impeached and arrested

The lines were created by removing several layers of dark-colored rocks to leave the light-colored sand underneath, and the lack of precipitation and wind in the intervening centuries have left the resulting designs largely intact. Archaeologists have been unable to agree on the purpose of the designs. Some believe they were used in religious rituals, while others think they served an astronomical purpose. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies