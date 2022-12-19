icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
January 6 committee recommends charges for Trump
19 Dec, 2022 19:09
HomeWorld News

UN chief weighs in on Security Council expansion

Bringing in new members is “seriously on the table,” Antonio Guterres said
UN chief weighs in on Security Council expansion
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 21, 2022 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday that proposals to expand the UN Security Council are “seriously on the table.” However, he cautioned that some Western suggestions on limiting the veto power of its members – aimed at Russia – will likely fail.

Speaking at his last press conference of 2022, Guterres said that while the membership of the Security Council may be expanded, none of the body’s five permanent members – the US, UK, China, France, and Russia – will likely lose its veto power, as any plan to modify this right could be blocked by any one of these nations, using the same veto.

The Security Council consists of 15 members, ten of which serve two-year terms on the body and cannot veto resolutions. Formed in 1945, the Security Council can enforce sanctions, authorize military action, and refer cases for the International Criminal Court – but only with the unanimous consent of the five permanent members.

UN responds to Russian nuclear risk request
Read more
UN responds to Russian nuclear risk request

Russia has advocated for a more diverse Security Council for years, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arguing last year for giving more seats to developing countries in order to break the West’s disproportionate hold on the body. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, reiterated this argument last week, telling the council that it “can be democratized only through increasing the representation of African, Asian, and Latin American states.”

While neither Lavrov nor Nebenzia discussed adding more permanent members, US President Joe Biden told the UN General Assembly in September that Washington “supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council,” where “nations we have long supported” would be given seats.

Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, and South Africa have all expressed interest in permanent seats on the council in recent years. 

Since Russia has blocked US-led attempts to condemn its military operation in Ukraine via the Security Council, Kiev has called on the council to figure out a way to remove Russia’s veto power. Guterres said on Monday that while he is aware of British and French support for veto reform, he is “pessimistic” that the current arrangement could be “seriously brought into question.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies