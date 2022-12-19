icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
January 6 committee recommends charges for Trump
19 Dec, 2022 18:20
HomeWorld News

Taliban prisoners overpower compound guards

At least one counter-terrorism officer has been killed in a hostage incident in Pakistan
Taliban prisoners overpower compound guards
A police roadblock outside a facility seized by Pakistani Taliban ©  AFP / Karim Ullah

At least 30 Pakistani Taliban (TTP) prisoners at a counterterrorism detention facility have overpowered their captors and taken as many as ten hostages in a standoff that began on Sunday and has continued for over 12 hours, according to Pakistani officials. 

The detainees reportedly seized weapons from police as they were being interrogated, and at least one official was killed in the struggle. 

Police and the military have surrounded the outpost, located in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and negotiations with the hostage-takers are reportedly ongoing. The militants are demanding safe passage to North or South Waziristan, according to TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani, who explained that their initial demand to be airlifted to Afghanistan was due to an outdated understanding of the areas currently under the group’s control. 

Pakistan accuses Taliban of attacking border town
Read more
Pakistan accuses Taliban of attacking border town

In a video posted to social media, confirmed to be from the scene by a government official, one of a group of armed men threatens to kill the hostages if the prisoners are not given safe passage to the border areas. “Otherwise, the entire responsibility of the situation will be on the military,” the TTP said in a statement.  

A senior government official confirmed the hostage-takers’ demands, telling AFP: “They want us to provide them safe passage via a ground route or by air. They want to take all the hostages with them and to release them later on the Afghan border or inside Afghanistan.”  

Estimates of the number of hostages vary, with one intelligence officer telling Reuters there are six – four military and two counter-terrorism officials – while a video posted by the TTP to social media claims “at least eight.” Other officials have put the number as high as ten.

Pakistani officials have sought help with the situation from Afghanistan, though a senior government official told AFP that “practically no progress” had been made as of Monday night.

While TTP is a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, it espouses a similar Islamic fundamentalist ideology. A ceasefire between the group and the Pakistani government ended last month, and the group took credit for the killing of four policemen in a nearby district on Saturday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies