icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 11:41
HomeWorld News

NATO reinforces presence in Kosovo

The KFOR peacekeeping force sets up additional patrols in the north of the region after a spike in tensions between Belgrade and Pristina
NATO reinforces presence in Kosovo
FILE PHOTO: NATO troops guard a checkpoint near the village of Leposavic, northern Kosovo. ©  AP Photo / Bojan Slavkovic

The NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) has expanded its deployment in the northern part of Serbia’s breakaway region. The move was announced on Friday, a day after Belgrade officially asked KFOR to allow the return of up to 1,000 Serbian police officers to Kosovo, accusing the ethnic Albanian government in Pristina of “terrorizing” local Serbs.

Posting on Twitter, the mission said: “since October we’ve been reinforcing our presence, including with additional troops & patrols in northern Kosovo this week.” KFOR added that it expects close coordination from all actors, asking them to “refrain from provocative shows of force” to ensure security in the region.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared up last week, when Serbian protesters erected barricades in the northern part of Kosovo to protest against the arrest of a former police officer, accused of attacking a Kosovo police patrol.

On Wednesday, ethnic Albanian officials replaced their Serbian counterparts in North Mitrovica, the largest Serb-majority municipality in the north of Kosovo. They were able to do so despite a landslide victory of the local Serb List party, as all of its members resigned last month in protest over Pristina’s now-defunct plan to outlaw Serbian license plates in Kosovo.

Serbia invokes UN resolution on Kosovo
Read more
Serbia invokes UN resolution on Kosovo

On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic officially asked KFOR for the return of up to 1,000 police to Kosovo, based on a provision of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which put an end to the NATO attack on former Yugoslavia in 1999. It also allows Belgrade to send its military and police personnel to Kosovo in certain situations, including if the “peaceful and normal life” of its population there is threatened.

Vucic accused Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti of “wanting to destroy Serbs in Kosovo-Metohija.” He also stressed that local Serbs are unwilling to “suffer his terror” any longer.

However, the plans to send Serbian police to Kosovo have been opposed by the US. The State Department’s special envoy for the region, Gabriel Escobar, claimed Washington had given Kosovo “very firm security guarantees.”

KFOR has been operating in Kosovo since 1999, when NATO forces completed their bombing campaign against Serbia. The force currently has 4,000 troops in place to safeguard peace in the region.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did China just kill the petrodollar and US hegemony? (Professor Huang Jing) E1125
0:00
29:13
Whistleblowers in jail
0:00
26:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies