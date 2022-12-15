icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Dec, 2022 15:35
HomeWorld News

Macron defends World Cup trip to Qatar amid corruption row

His visit came as a graft probe has linked the Gulf monarchy to corruption in Europe
Macron defends World Cup trip to Qatar amid corruption row
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 14, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his decision to personally attend the World Cup semifinal in Qatar despite an ongoing investigation linking the Gulf state to corruption within the European Parliament.

“I’m totally comfortable with it,” Macron told reporters on Thursday when asked about the trip. “Four years ago, I backed the French team in Russia, and I’m backing them in Qatar,” he said, adding that he intends to travel to Qatar again on Sunday to watch France play Argentina in the World Cup final.

His comments came after opposition leaders in France suggested the president should cancel his trip in light of an ongoing graft probe, which had already resulted in the arrest and firing of European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili.

Although no French MEPs have been identified as suspects in the corruption scandal, Politico reported that opposition leaders in Paris had pointed to France’s close ties with Qatar in areas such as security, energy and culture. Doha has also heavily invested in France and even owns one of the country’s football clubs, Paris Saint-Germain.

Opposition lawmakers confronted Macron’s government about rules on lobbying on Tuesday, suggesting they could leave France open to corruption at the hands of foreign nations.

The European Parliament’s ‘Qatar scandal’ is just the tip of a corruption iceberg
Read more
The European Parliament’s ‘Qatar scandal’ is just the tip of a corruption iceberg

The European Parliament probe was launched after suspicions arose that Qatar had been paying European officials large amounts of money to promote Doha’s interests in the EU. That was after Greek MEP Eva Kaili hailed Qatar as a “frontrunner” on labor rights despite Doha facing allegations of mistreating workers who built stadiums for the FIFA World Cup tournament.

The investigation has so far singled out several MEPs, including Kaili, and reportedly found at least €1.5 million ($1.61 million) in cash contained in a suitcase, a briefcase and even a paper bag, according to newspaper LeSoir.

Kaili was arrested last week as part of a Belgian police operation looking into alleged bribery. Both the Qatari government and Kaili have denied any wrongdoing.

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of EcoTerrorism
0:00
27:9
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies