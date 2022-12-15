India stages first major event since assuming G20 presidency

The India Global Forum (IGF) in Dubai is being headlined by New Delhi’s foreign minister

The India Global Forum (IGF), taking place in the United Arab Emirates this week, has become the first high-profile international gathering organized by New Delhi since it took over the G20 presidency.

India replaced Indonesia as the presiding nation of the club of leading economies on December 1, and will continue in the role for a year.

The session of the India Global Forum, taking place in Dubai between from December 12 to 16, has brought together leading politicians, businessmen and cultural figures from India, the UAE and other countries.

The gathering is headlined by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with the likes of UAE’s AI and digital economy minister Omar Sultan Al Olama and US billionaire publisher Michael Bloomberg also among the speakers.

The event focuses on bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology and investments. Its other key goal is discussing India’s global aspirations through its G20 presidency.

“The world is at a critical juncture in many ways, whether it's tackling climate change or addressing global economic turbulence. It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact,” IGF founder and chairman Manoj Ladwa said.

“Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendancy to the G20 presidency, will enable just that.”

The gathering is set to conclude on Friday with the first ever UAE India Awards, aimed at celebrating the leading personalities and businesses driving cooperation between the two nations, which according to the IGF organizers “goes from strength to strength.”