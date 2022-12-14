icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 08:12
German Army not meeting NATO obligations – media

The Bundeswehr is reportedly experiencing artillery and air defense system shortages
A German Army soldier stands next to a howitzer during an exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 2022. ©  Christof Stache / AFP

The German Army lacks weapons and equipment to fully complete its NATO tasks, including defense of the bloc’s eastern flank, Der Spiegel magazine and the newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday. The outlets cited a confidential report by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to the parliamentary defense committee.

The document states the German military (Bundeswehr), cannot contribute artillery to the NATO multinational battalion-size unit stationed in Lithuania, as it would be “dependent on acquisition.” It noted problems providing air defense for the unit from 2023 because the US-made MIM-104 Patriot missile systems, which are used by Germany, are currently “tied up” with the bloc’s rapid-response force.

The army also reportedly lacks secure radio equipment, which can only be procured “in the coming years.”

“Due to the delay of important IT projects,” Germany’s digital component within the NATO rapid-response force is also limited and meets “only minimal requirements.”

“Considerable capability deficit” was reported in the Bundeswehr’s air defenses, as well as shortages in some supplies for medical services.

“The gaps in personnel, materiel, infrastructure, spare parts, and ammunition, which were created during the decades of structural underfunding, cannot be closed with the stroke of a pen,” Lambrecht wrote, as quoted by Die Welt.

There have been multiple reports of shortages in the Bundeswehr since Germany began supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, including howitzers and anti-tank systems, as well as various types of ammunition.

The German edition of news website Business Insider reported last month that the Bundeswehr had ammunition in stock for only one or two days of fighting.

Frank Haun, the head of Europe’s largest tank manufacturer KNDS, told the newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday that the German Army has been “squeezed like a lemon” for years. He added that the Ukraine conflict has highlighted its shortages in heavy weapons, such as tanks and artillery systems.

