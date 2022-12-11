icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2022 17:38
HomeWorld News

Serbia warns EU about losing ‘all it has left’ of its credibility

The bloc only “notices” Serbs when they are on the barricades, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has said
Serbia warns EU about losing ‘all it has left’ of its credibility
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

The EU will lose all of its authority and credibility if it further insists on Kosovo Serbs removing the barricades that have been set up amid the latest tensions in the breakaway region, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday. The bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has demanded that they do so, adding that the EU would not tolerate what he called “violent, criminal acts in the north” of Kosovo.

The prime minister accused the EU of outright neglecting the needs of Kosovo Serbs by saying that the bloc was only “paying attention… when they are on the barricades.” Erecting them was not just a demonstration of “discontent and despair” but a “call for peace and also a call for action [on the part of] the international community,” Brnabic maintained. 

“Those people on the barricades are clearly voicing their protests, and they are doing it peacefully. The only way for them to be heard, unfortunately, is on the barricades," she added.

Hundreds of Serbs erected barricades blocking roads and impeding traffic at two major border crossings in the north of Kosovo on Saturday. The protests were sparked by the arrest of a former police officer whom Pristina accused of attacking Kosovo law enforcement patrols. 

Tensions in the region had been again stirred up by Pristina’s decision to schedule snap elections in the four Serb-dominated communes for December 18. Major Serbian political parties then announced they would boycott any vote. As the barricades were erected, Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani announced a postponement of the vote until April.

With tensions running high, some media reports suggested that a “stun grenade” was thrown at an EU mission (EULEX) vehicle tasked with patrolling northern Kosovo. Although no injuries or damage was reported, the alleged incident sparked an angry reaction from Borrell. 

“The EU will not tolerate attacks on EULEX … or use of violent, criminal acts in the north,” he said in a tweet, demanding the barricades in the region “be removed immediately by groups of Kosovo Serbs.” “All actors must avoid escalation,” he added.

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No security, no cooperation? Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy
0:00
28:46
‘You have to have forgiveness when you understand your own anger’ - Viktor Bout
0:00
43:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies