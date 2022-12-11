icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2022 14:59
HomeWorld News

Germany reveals number of ‘Citizens of the Reich’

The extremist right-wing organization behind the recent coup plot is growing fast, the interior minister says
Germany reveals number of ‘Citizens of the Reich’
A suspect, second from the right, is escorted from a police helicopter by officers after arriving in Karlsruhe, Germany, Wednesday, December 7, 2022. ©  AP Photo / Michael Probst

The number of far-right extremists who deny the legitimacy of modern-day Germany has reached 23,000, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Sunday. She called for a comprehensive crackdown on the Reichsbuerger ‘Citizens of the Reich’ movement. 

According to Faeser, the Reichsbuerger community, which rejects the country’s current political system and borders, has grown by 2,000 members over the past year. She said that 10% of those in the group are considered to be ready for violence.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25 Reichsbuergers, or self-styled ‘citizens of the Reich’, who are suspected of plotting a coup. The 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss and a member of a minor German aristocratic family, was named as the group’s leader.

READ MORE: German police foil alleged ‘citizens of the Reich’ coup plot

“We are not dealing with harmless nutcases, but with terrorism suspects, all of whom are now in custody and awaiting trial,” Faeser said, adding that 239 violent acts by Reichsbuergers were recorded last year, and at least 1,050 people had their firearm permits revoked. The minister called for “maximum pressure” on the community and said that the government would “further tighten gun laws.”  

In April, German police arrested four people with ties to the Reichsbuerger movement on suspicions of plotting to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No security, no cooperation? Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy
0:00
28:46
‘You have to have forgiveness when you understand your own anger’ - Viktor Bout
0:00
43:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies