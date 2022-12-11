icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2022 11:05
Dozens arrested in Paris after World Cup quarterfinals

Fans rioted following wins by the Moroccan and French squads
Dozens arrested in Paris after World Cup quarterfinals
French riot police in Paris, December 10, 2022. ©  AP Photo / Francois Mori

Rioters clashed with police on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday night, following the victories of France and Morocco in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Football fans, some of whom were wrapped in red-and-green Moroccan flags, set off fireworks in the direction of police and pelted the officers with projectiles. Police in full riot gear responded by firing tear gas and charging into the crowd.

Police said that 74 arrests were made and two scooters were set ablaze. Reuters reported that shops were also targeted.

According to local media, 1,220 officers were deployed to control the crowd of over 20,000 fans who gathered to watch the two back-to-back quarterfinals played in Qatar.

Morocco is the first African nation to reach the semifinals after a stunning win against Portugal. A few hours later, the French national team defeated England. France and Morocco will play against each other on Wednesday.

Belgian police on alert ahead of crunch World Cup games

In late November, Moroccan fans rioted in Brussels, as well as in Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague when their team beat Belgium. Police used tear gas and water cannons in the Belgian capital, where a dozen people were detained and a car was torched.

Several incidents were reported in France on Tuesday after Morocco’s win against Spain. Shops were damaged and trash bins were set on fire.

