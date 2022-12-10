icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police seal off city center in Germany following ‘hostage situation’

A gunman broke into a shopping center in the eastern city of Dresden
German police respond to a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany, December 10, 2022. ©  Jens Schlueter / AFP

A hostage crisis unfolded in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday, when an armed man broke into the downtown Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall and detained a woman and child.

A SWAT team and negotiators were deployed to the site as police evacuated people from the mall and closed the nearby Christmas market.

Police spokesman Thomas Geithner said officers eventually detained the suspect, who had been injured.

The hostages were unharmed. Police had previously said they were maintaining contact with the man by phone.

According to Geithner, the suspect is aged 40. The body of his 70-year-old mother was found in one of the city’s apartment blocks on Saturday morning.

Radio Dresden reported that, before attacking the mall, the gunman tried to storm its office while firing a gun, but failed to enter the building.

Head of Radio Dresden, Tino Utassy, told Bild newspaper that its employees were unharmed.

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official's role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official's role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
CrossTalk: Europe's choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
