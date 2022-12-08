icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2022 18:27
HomeWorld News

Austria blocks two EU nations’ bids to join Schengen zone

Europe’s free-travel zone will only expand to include Croatia in 2023
Austria blocks two EU nations’ bids to join Schengen zone
©  Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Schengen Area, Europe’s visa-free travel zone, will expand for the first time in over a decade after all 26 member states voted on Thursday to accept Croatia into the agreement. The country will become a full-fledged member of the passport-free zone as of January 1.

Romania and Bulgaria, however, have once again failed to join the zone, which primarily consists of EU states, as well as countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. Their bids, which required unanimous approval, were denied by Austria, which cited concerns over border security and unauthorized migration.

Vienna’s objection was slammed by other member nations as the European Commission, which is in charge of assessing potential Schengen candidates, deemed the two Balkan states to have met all necessary requirements for joining the passport-free zone since at least 2011.

Ahead of the vote, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pleaded with Austria to reconsider its position on Romania and Bulgaria, arguing they were just as deserving as Croatia of becoming part of the Schengen zone, noting that the EU Commission had confirmed this again only a few weeks ago. 

Austria speaks out against Schengen expansion
Read more
Austria speaks out against Schengen expansion

The two Balkan states became full members of the European Union in 2007, nearly six years before Croatia in 2013.

“I will vote today against the Schengen enlargement to Romania and Bulgaria,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner insisted on Thursday ahead of the vote. “I think it is wrong that a system that does not work in many places should be enlarged.”

Austria, which has reported the arrival of over 100,000 unauthorized migrants this year, says it has little trust in Romanian and Bulgarian border controls. It argues that removing checks on people coming from these countries would open up the Schengen zone to more illegal immigration.

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters that the lack of unity on the issue “makes us very weak.” She insisted Romania and Bulgaria “deserve to be full members” of Schengen and that she would continue to “support every step to achieve this.” 

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies