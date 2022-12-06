icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Dec, 2022 14:43
HomeWorld News

Pope John Paul II covered up child abuse as bishop – Dutch author

The “explosive” allegations based on Polish archive documents “cast doubt” on the late pontiff’s sainthood
Pope John Paul II covered up child abuse as bishop – Dutch author
FILE PHOTO. Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, Archbishop of Krakow, during a visit to the Vatican in 1978. ©  Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

A Dutch journalist based in Poland has claimed to have found archival documents that incriminate Pope John Paul II in shielding priests allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of children during his tenure as archbishop. 

The late Pope, born Karol Jozef Wojtyla, headed the Archdiocese of Krakow between 1964 and 1978. During that time, he knew of several priests in his diocese, who stood accused of molesting minors, and helped cover up their alleged crimes, according to Ekke Overbeek. 

An upcoming book written by Overbeek is set to detail the evidence and conclusions from his three-year investigation. Last week, the author gave an overview of his discoveries to the Dutch television program Nieuwsuur. 

According to the journalist, many of the documents directly detailing the service of Archbishop and later Cardinal Wojtyla in Krakow were destroyed, but he managed to find enough papers mentioning him tangentially to piece together a case against him.

One of the accused sex offenders, he said, was a priest named Eugeniusz Surgent. According to information gleaned from a roommate, Surgent had asked for forgiveness from Wojtyla, vowing that “it would never happen again.” He broke that promise, Overbeek said.

Priests and nuns watch porn – Pope
Read more
Priests and nuns watch porn – Pope

In November, the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita printed an investigation into Surgent, who was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing six boys in the 1970s. The priest, who died in 2008, allegedly proceeded to molest more victims in the 1980s and his sex abuse conviction never barred him from holding his priesthood. 

Tom Doyle, an ordained Catholic priest who has dedicated his life to exposing the abuse of minors by members of the clergy, called the evidence collected by Overbeek “explosive.” 

“It’s thorough and it’s true. It overturns the Pope’s former image,” he told the Dutch media. “He wasn’t part of the solution, he was part of the problem. He did nothing.” 

Pope John Paul II died in 2005. Pope Francis canonized his predecessor in 2014 in a move that some people, including Overbeek, argue to be too hasty. 

Supporters of the late Pope claimed that he was not aware of the abuse of children under his watch until the mid-1980s, and even then believed the problem to be specific to American clergy, the journalist said. The new discoveries “cast doubt on his sainthood.”

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-Transitioning
0:00
26:22
Multipolar pushback? MK Bhadrakumar, former Indian ambassador to Türkiye and Uzbekistan
0:00
30:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies