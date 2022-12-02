icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Dec, 2022 21:18
HomeWorld News

Royal aide quits amid racism row

“Where do you really come from?” Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani
Royal aide quits amid racism row
A view of the east facade of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 5, 2014 ©  Wikipedia

Lady Susan Hussey, a longtime aide to Queen Elizabeth II, has resigned from palace duties after offending the CEO of a black women’s charity with supposedly racist remarks. Buckingham Palace called her comments about the CEO’s nationality “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

Ngozi Fulani claimed on Wednesday that a certain “Lady SH” approached her at a palace event the day before, touched her hair, and asked her “where are you from?” Fulani, who was born in Britain but is of African and Caribbean descent, said that she was British, to which Hussey allegedly replied “no, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

Aged 83, Hussey was a close confidant of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and had been appointed ‘Lady of the Household’ by King Charles after the queen’s death in September. 

Despite serving the royal family since 1960, Hussey resigned on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Prince William said that it was “right” that she resign, while Buckingham Palace called her comments “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” and passed her apologies on to Fulani.

Fulani herself has appeared extensively on British television and in print media in the wake of the incident, accusing the royal family of perpetuating “institutional racism,” describing her encounter with Hussey as “traumatic,” and offering what she called “anti-racism” training to the palace.

READ MORE: Irish football fans criticized for Queen Elizabeth chants

While a palace source told the Independent that it would “work with” Fulani and “express apologies in person,” Hussey has found some defenders in the media. Spectator columnist Petronella Wyatt chalked the entire scandal up to Hussey’s age and the fact that she grew up in an era of different social norms, while Reform Party founder Nigel Farage called Fulani an “anti-royal, anti-British Marxist” who “planned this right from the very start.”

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: NATO doubles down
0:00
25:17
US repeatedly leaked info that should be kept private – Russian Deputy FM to RT
0:00
19:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies