icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Dec, 2022 15:13
HomeWorld News

World’s most populated country has marriage issue – media

The country’s new marriage rate has hit a 37-year-low, local report says
World’s most populated country has marriage issue – media
Children play in a park in Haian, China, June 2022. ©  AFP

China’s annual rate of new marriages has fallen to the lowest point in more than three decades, contributing to the country’s already declining birth rate, news agency Yicai reported on Thursday, citing the National Bureau of Statistics. Covid-19 restrictions, education, and cost of living were said to be among the key reasons for the decline.

Around 11.58 million people registered their first marriage in China in 2021, down by 708,000 from the year before. It is the first time since 1985 that the annual number of people entering their first marriage has fallen under 12 million. The same metric peaked with 23.8 million in 2013, but has since decreased by 51.5%, according to the report.

Song Jian, a demographer at the Center for Population and Development Studies at the Renmin University told the Global Times on Friday that the declining marriage rate was due to a rise in the age in which people tie the knot for the first time, mainly due to more access to higher education and “young people seeking professional stability before getting married.” Song added that the reduced in-person contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic and the high cost of raising children are among the major factors as well. 

China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future READ MORE: China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future

The expert said the lowered marriage rate will contribute to China’s declining birth rate. Around 10.6 million babies were born in China last year, the lowest total since 1961, according to Sixth Tone magazine.

After decades of restrictions on the number of children per family, authorities are now encouraging couples to have more babies in the face of China’s aging population and a high gender imbalance ratio.

Beijing ended the one-child policy in 2015, thereby allowing couples to have two children. Since last year, they've been allowed to have up to three children. President Xi Jinping promised in October to unveil a “proactive” set of policies to boost the birth rate and tackle aging.

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: NATO doubles down
0:00
25:17
US repeatedly leaked info that should be kept private – Russian Deputy FM to RT
0:00
19:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies