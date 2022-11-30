icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 15:43
HomeWorld News

Brazilian president-elect demands Assange’s release

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met with Wikileaks representatives in Brasilia
Brazilian president-elect demands Assange’s release
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves as he arrives at the transition government building on November 28, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil © AFP / EVARISTO SA/AFP

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for the release of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange from UK maximum-security prison Belmarsh. Assange has been detained since 2019, and is awaiting extradition to the US, where he faces up to 175 years in prison over the publication of classified materials. 

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lula posted a photo of himself shaking hands with WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, with WikiLeaks’ ambassador, Joseph Farrell, standing nearby. The whistleblowing organization’s top representatives arrived in the Latin American country expecting to also hold a meeting with Brazilian lawmakers. 

According to the accompanying text, the two informed the Brazilian official about “Julian Assange’s health situation and fight for freedom.” Lula da Silva, in turn, asked his guests to convey his solidarity to the imprisoned WikiLeaks co-founder. He also expressed hope that “Assange be released from his unfair imprisonment.

In his own tweet, Hrafnsson said that he had had a private meeting with the Brazilian president-elect, whom he thanked for his “ongoing support,” and described as a “true man of passion, vision and sympathy.”  

Several media outlets reported that the Wikileaks delegation was planning to meet with Humberto Costa, the president of the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Senate, as well as lawmakers from the lower chamber on Tuesday. The whistleblower’s representatives allegedly discussed with the MPs a number of steps that the latter could take, including sending a letter to the US embassy in Brasilia urging Washington to drop the charges against Assange.

Mexican president vows ‘to tear down the Statue of Liberty’ READ MORE: Mexican president vows ‘to tear down the Statue of Liberty’

Lula da Silva, who was elected as president in late October in a tight race against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, has long been a vocal supporter of Assange. 

Assange has been in Britain’s Belmarsh high security prison since April 2019, when he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after Quito revoked his asylum status.   

The journalist, whose health has severely deteriorated in UK custody, awaits extradition to the US. There, he faces a 175-year sentence on charges of leaking secret documents he received from a US Army analyst alleging US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Wikileaks supporters insist that Assange was simply practicing journalism by publishing the documents, which were redacted to remove some sensitive information. Activists claim Washington retaliated against the outlet and its co-founder for exposing its own war crimes.

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies