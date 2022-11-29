icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2022 19:05
HomeWorld News

Kanye West says US government froze his bank accounts

The controversial rapper claims the IRS blocked access to his money following allegations that he owes $50 million in taxes
Kanye West says US government froze his bank accounts
Kanye West is shown at an event promoting his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday. © Twitter / Ye War Room

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has claimed that the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) froze his bank accounts, blocking access to $75 million because of alleged tax liabilities. He suggested that he’s being persecuted for expressing incendiary opinions about Jewish people.

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison,” West said on Monday night’s Timcast IRL podcast, recounting his telephone conversation with a financial adviser earlier in the day. “They put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts. And then they said, ‘You owe a lot of taxes.’ It took me like six hours to find out what ‘a lot’ was. They said, ‘Well, around $50 million.’”

West said he was relieved to find out that he could still run for president in 2024, even if he’s imprisoned for tax evasion. He defended his past comments about the influence wielded by Jewish people in the entertainment industry, at one point comparing himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Kanye West reveals Trump’s reaction to his VP offer
Read more
Kanye West reveals Trump’s reaction to his VP offer

“No one’s going to denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up….” West said. “I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I’m more MLK because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there. When I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost.”

Just last week, the embattled entertainer and fashion entrepreneur alleged that Adidas had got JPMorgan Chase to freeze his accounts. West is embroiled in a legal dispute after Adidas cut ties with him amid controversy over his anti-Semitic comments. Adidas has sued West to get back $275 million in marketing funds related to their Yeezy venture.

“I went from being a multibillionaire to not being able to use my Apple Pay,” West told celebrity gossip outlet X17 last week. “Four nights ago I couldn’t use my Apple Pay because somehow Adidas was able to legally go in and freeze my money.

“When I see this, I think, if this could happen to me, this could happen to other Americans. And for what? You know, this could happen to an American that didn’t even steal anything, that didn’t even hurt anyone. This could just happen to you for saying the wrong idea out loud, for expressing yourself.”

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
Hungry for change? Nourhan ElSheikh, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies