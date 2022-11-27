icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 22:18
Germans turned against backing Ukraine by anti-militarism - poll

54% of the respondents said Berlin doesn’t have to increase its support for Kiev, a survey by the Washington Post showed
Aid sent from the city of Hamburg to Ukraine ©  Getty Images / Markus Scholz

Soaring energy prices driven by sanctions on Russian oil and gas are not the primary factor behind Germans’ disillusionment with helping Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, according to a recent poll conducted by the Washington Post. Instead, the outlet found a general aversion to military intervention that took hold after the country’s defeat in World War II was behind their reluctance to sign off on a blank check to Kiev.

While the vast majority — 91% — of German respondents expressed sympathy for Ukraine, more than half (54%) said their country was doing either enough (37%) or too much (17%) in terms of military and humanitarian aid, according to the poll. 

The news outlet queried Germans on four specific policies, hoping to gauge public support for “increasing sanctions on Russia and Putin, even if these sanctions might lead to a further increase in food and gas prices,” sending more missiles and other military aid, welcoming more refugees “even if it placed additional burdens on the economy,” and admitting Ukraine to NATO even if this would require defending the country militarily.

While about a third of those polled opposed each policy, those who expressed support were not particularly enthusiastic, and there was a stark divide in sentiment between the formerly-socialist East and the West of the country. More than half (52%) of East Germans said they opposed increased military aid to Ukraine, compared to just 27% of West Germans.

Attempting to explain Germans’ reluctance to bolster Ukrainian military effort, the Post claimed general anti-militaristic attitude after WWII might one of the reason for this. The newspaper pointed out that even NATO-approved interventions to which Berlin has contributed troops and resources have proven deeply unpopular among the German citizens following a brief period of public support.

However, Berlin has been one of Kiev’s strong backers during its conflict with Russia, supplying the first unit of its state-of-the-art IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukrainian forces last month. Three more units, made up of a command vehicle, a radar vehicle, and a truck-mounted launcher, are expected to arrive in the country in 2023. 

Meanwhile, Germany’s own military has yet to receive the ground-based IRIS-T system, leading some politicians to raise concerns that the country is arming Ukraine at the expense of its own defense capabilities.

