icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 21:16
HomeWorld News

Germany’s new naturalization plan slammed by MPs

The proposed changes would only aggravate the issues with illegal migration, conservative lawmakers believe
Germany’s new naturalization plan slammed by MPs
FILE PHOTO. Illegal migrants pictured on board of the German military ship Rhein. ©  Getty Images / LightRocket / Alfonso Di Vincenzo

The German government is seeking to simplify the country’s naturalization rules, thus making it easier for foreigners to obtain citizenship. However, the plan, spearheaded by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser this week, has already come under fire from the conservative opposition.

Germany has long been “the country of hope” for many, Scholz said in a video address on Saturday, praising the role immigrants have been playing in the nation.

“The women and men and sometimes children who came to Germany have contributed greatly to making our economy as strong as it is today,” Scholz stated. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men.” 

The chancellor's address came a day after the German Interior Ministry declared that the draft legislation on naturalization was “as good as ready.” Speaking on Friday, Faeser said the naturalization reform was “an incentive for integration,” and the proposed changes would only reflect the already existing reality. 

“We are a diverse, modern country of immigration, and I think legislation must reflect that,” she stressed.

German cities overwhelmed with Ukrainian refugees – media READ MORE: German cities overwhelmed with Ukrainian refugees – media

According to German media reports, the proposed changes would enable foreigners living in Germany to apply for citizenship after only five years instead of the current eight. The required residence period may be shortened even further, should applicants complete “special integration measures” such as demonstrating exceptional academic or professional achievements, partaking in volunteer work or having especially good language skills.

While not officially unveiled yet, the government plan has already met with criticism from the conservative opposition. A senior MP with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Thorsten Frei, for instance, argued that the proposed period for people to be eligible for citizenship was inadequate.

“Five years is a very, very short time,” Frei told ZDF television.

Alexander Dobrindt, another senior conservative lawmaker with the CDU’s sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), warned the changes may only damage the security situation in Germany and fuel illegal migration rather than somehow help “integration.” 

“Selling off German citizenship cheap doesn't encourage integration – it aims for exactly the opposite and will trigger additional ‘pull effects’ for illegal migration,” Dobrindt told the Bild daily on Saturday.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reversed fortunes? Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst
0:00
28:57
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies