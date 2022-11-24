icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine sought to blow up Russian-Turkish gas pipeline – Moscow
24 Nov, 2022 09:16
HomeWorld News

Sister of Kim Jong-un insults South Korea over sanctions

Kim Yo-jong said Seoul was acting like Washington’s “faithful dog”
Sister of Kim Jong-un insults South Korea over sanctions
Kim Yo-jong speaks at an event in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 2022. ©  KCNA / KNS / AFP

South Korea risks exacerbating tensions in the region by closely following the US, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a senior government official, said on Thursday. She blasted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government, calling them “idiots” for signaling that Seoul could impose new sanctions on the North.

“As soon as the US talked about its ‘independent sanctions’ against the DPRK, South Korea parroted what the former said,” Kim noted, according to a statement released by the country’s state-run news agency KCNA. She further denounced South Korea as “a faithful dog and stooge of the US.”

The tirade came after the South Korean Foreign Ministry said it was considering imposing additional sanctions in response to a barrage of shells and ballistic missiles fired by Pyongyang during military drills, according to Seoul’s Yonhap news agency.

“If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through ‘sanctions,’ they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort,” Kim said.

I wonder why the South Korean people still remain a passive onlooker to such acts of the government of Yoon Suk-yeol and other idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation.

Kim warned that further restrictions on Pyongyang would “add fuel to the latter’s hostility” and serve “as a noose” for Washington and Seoul.

READ MORE: US redeploys long-range bomber to Korean Peninsula

South Korean officials, together with the US and Japan, accused North Korea of stoking tensions in the region. Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s top peace official, described the launches as “alarming activities” on Monday.

The escalation occurred during several joint US-South Korean military exercises, which Pyongyang considered a threat to its security. The US Air Force redeployed B-1B Lancer strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, while South Korean jet fighters practiced striking North Korean missile launchers.

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies